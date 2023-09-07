A great week for restaurants across the Tennessee Valley, but one Chattanooga restaurant almost failed when the inspector found food on the floor.
Crust Pizza on Broad Street received a 70 on its health inspection, one point away from failing.
The inspector reported that no employees were seen washing their hands and there were no paper towels provided at the hand sink.
About three pounds of cut leafy greens at the salad station were spoiled and thrown away during the inspection.
Temperature-controlled foods that had been stored for more than 24 hours had not been date marked, and some items in the cooler were held longer than they could be stored.
Food was found stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. All food is meant to be six inches off the ground at all times.
The inspector also reported the floors and walls being dirty throughout the kitchen areas and non-food contact surfaces dirty around pizza oven and fryers.
Congratulations to the 39 establishments in the Tennessee Valley who scored a 100 on their health inspection this week.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool, or gym – call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Zaxby’s 4815 HWY 58 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Southside Social 1810 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Outback Steakhouse 544 Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chipotle Mexican Grill 5242 Hwy 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 The Juicy Crab #2020 2020 Gunbarrel Road Ste 150 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Buddy’s Bar-B-Q 568 Northgate Mall Drive Suite 101 Hixson, TN
- 90 IHOP #4486 5113 Hwy 153 Hixson, TN
- 99 Cashew LLC 149 River St. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Tasty Heaven Sandwiches 5950 Shallowford Rd, Ste C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Finley Concessions 1826 Carter St. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Ankar’s Express 5959 Shallowford Rd. Ste 201 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Whiskey Cowgirl Pool 1819 Broad Street Suite-111 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 40 Starview Ln Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn Swimming Pool 74 Starview Ln, Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Zaxby’s #66103 4185 Hwy 158 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Red Bank High School 640 Morrison Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wings Top Tots (Mobile) 5704 Marlin Rd, Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Subway UTC 815 University Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Barger Academy 4808 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Country Inn & Suites3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Panda Express 2260 Gunbarrel Rd. Suite 207 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Firehouse Subs 3849 Dayton Blvd Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Steak N Shake 2296 Gunbarrel Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 70 Crust Pizza 3211 S Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dad’s BBQ Philly Cheese and More (Mobile) 850 Orchard Knob Ave. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 311 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hamilton Family YMCA Pool 7430 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express Pool 440 W MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Northshore Heights Pool 1312 Carrington Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Ave. Dept 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McCallie School Pool 2850 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga TN
- 96 Vivid Lofts Pool 4103 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Don Juan’s Taqueria Mexicana 6016 Ringgold Rd. Suite 110 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Totto Sushi & Grill 330 Frazier Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37405
- 100 Riverwalk @ Cameron Harbor Apts. Pool 726 Fulton St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Read House Pool 107 W MLK Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Mariott Downtown Pool 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Boneyard Kitchen 26 Station Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Westview Elementary School 9629 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 AJI Peruvian 5035 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd #106 Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Daisy head Start 9531 Ridgetrail Rd. Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Passenger Flats Pool 1362 Passenger Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Alton Place Apartments 335 Croll Court Chattanooga, TN
- 100 District 3 Hotel Pool 100 W. 21st Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Quality Inn Pool 6700 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Vista Cameron Harbor Apts. Pool 805 Canal Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mountain Shadows Community Pool 422 Shadow Parkway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Vivid Lofts Pool 4103 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 96 Cook’s Confection Mobile Unit 637 Hughes Lake Road SE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Raider Pool 350 Central Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 99 Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill 694 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Juicy Seafood 138 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Cleveland Country Club Pool 345 Kyle Lane Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 Jittery Joes #2 2305 Chamblis Avenue NE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Hardees-Blue Springs 2410 Blue Springs Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Wendy’s 1010 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Juicy Seafood Bar 138 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Wisteria Ink 2865 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 Cicada & Sage 260 2nd Street Suite B Cleveland, TN
- 97 Heritage Inn 1631 Guthrie Drive Cleveland, TN
- 90 Knights Inn 2421 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
- 97 Pizza Hut 2631 APD 40 Highway 64 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Burger King #22574 1186 Perimeter Drive SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Oak Spring Pool 3440 Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 99 Urban Leaf Tea 1122 Wildwood Avenue SE Cleveland, TN
- 75 Lincoln Inn & Swiss House 2589 Georgetown Road NW Cleveland, TN
- 97 Food NV Mobile Unit 214 Mary Ann Lane Georgetown, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 Battlefield Elementary School 1011 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Farm to Fork Shared Catering Kitchen 45 Northside Dr Bldg. 8 Ringgold, GA
- 100 Farm to Fork Mobile Catering Unit 45 Northside Dr. Bldg. 8 Ringgold, GA
- 100 Farm to Fork Pizza Oven Catering Unit 45 Northside Dr. Bldg. 8 Ringgold, GA
- 93 Arby’s (Lafayette Rd.) 2392 Lafayette Rd Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Long John Silvers 8294 2837 Lafayette Rd Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Subway 2147 2598 Lafayette Rd Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Wendy’s 401 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- None
Murray County
- 99 Getting Piggy Wit It 1422 Green Road Suite 1 Chatsworth, GA
- 95 Murray County Splash Pad 651 Hyden Tyler Rd. Chatsworth, GA
- 95 Morrison’s Pool 144 Norton Bridge Rd Chatsworth, GA
- 91 Cohutta Springs Life Center Pool 1175 Cohutta Springs Road Crandall, GA
- 100 411 River Rest Pool 10654 Hwy 411 South Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 100 The Crushed Tomato 111 E Lafayette Sq Lafayette, GA
- 96 Wardlaw’s Lucky Eye Q 103 N Chattanooga St Lafayette, GA
- 87 Heritage Health @ Shepard Hills 800 Patterson Rd Lafayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 87 Cremo Drive In 125 E Morris St Dalton, GA
- 100 Pleasant Grove Elementary School 2725 Cleveland Hwy Dalton, GA
- 100 Checkers 1300 Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA
- 100 North Whitfield Middle School 3450 Cleveland Hwy Dalton, GA
- 100 Tunnel Hill Nutrition 3350 Chattanooga Rd Tunnel Hill, GA
- 100 New Hope Elementary 1175 New Hope Rd Dalton, GA
- 100 New Hope Middle School 1325 New Hope Rd Dalton, GA
- 96 Burger King #23692 1908 Chattanooga Rd Rocky Face, GA
- 100 Bruster’s Ice Cream 1307 Dug Gap Rd Dalton, GA
- 96 1515 Just Jump Trampoline Park 1515 Walnut Ave. Dalton, GA