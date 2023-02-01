Chattanooga restaurant offers free meals to first responders this month

A Chattanooga restaurant is asking for donations from the community to help feed our local heroes this month.
It's just as easy as donating $5 bucks.
Starting today and lasting all month long, Greg's Sandwich Works will be accepting donations to feed our local heroes.
Meals are 5 dollars, and include a sandwich, chips, a drink, and dessert.
Stop by in person to donate or call 423-551-8634.
