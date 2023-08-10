It was a great week for most restaurants in the Tennessee Valley.
A Chattanooga restaurant failed its inspection after employees were found to not be washing their hands.
McDonald’s on Browns Ferry Road scored a 69.
The inspector found the floor drain at the dish machine was not properly draining.
Food items were noticed as being uncovered in the walk-in freezer unit.
Loose garbage and trash were noted on the ground around dumpsters by the inspector.
The inspector said an employee was seen with their hair not adequately pulled back.
Employees were not practicing good handwashing at the time of inspection and not washing their hands between tasks.
The inspector said active managerial control not provided regarding food safety at the time of inspection.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym – call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 98 Middle Valley Elementary School 1609 Thrasher Pike Hixson, TN
- 97 Pro Re Bona Day Nursery 1707 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 95 The Gondolier 6901 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Belvoir Hills Estates 724 Bacon Trail Chattanooga, TN
- 69 McDonald’s #25431 156 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Knights Inn 3655 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Burger King #21300 4850 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Big Ridge Elementary School 5210 Cassandra Smith Road Hixson, TN
- 94 La Quinta Inn 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Grace Children’s Center 7815 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Best Western Royal Inn 3644 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Staybridge Suites (Spa) 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Rivermont Elementary School 3330 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Siskin 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Knights Inn Pool 3655 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bojangles #943 7987 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Staybridge Suites (Food) 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ascent at Signal Mountain 936 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 City Green at Northshore 200 Citygreen Way Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Loftis Middle School 8611 Columbus Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Rise at Signal Mountain 1185 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Primrose School of Hixson 5170 Preschool Lane Hixson, TN
- 96 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Chopstix 6903 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 92 City Green at Northshore 200 City Green Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Staybridge Suites (Indoor Pool) 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Crust Pizza 103 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Spring Valley Community Pool 110 Valley Bridge Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge 20 Mason Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Bojangles 2023 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Sweet Bay Apartments Pool 3623 Fountain Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Nic & Norman’s 1386 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Haven at Commons Park 7477 Commons Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Salvation Army Pool 2140 E 28th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Lomenacque Apartments Pool 4145 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Moxy Main Kitchen 1220 King Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Germantown Gardens Apartments 730 Germantown Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Spring Creek Gardens Apartments Pool 950 Spring Creek Road East Ridge, TN
- 98 Delias Mexican Food 8363 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Spring Creek Elementary School 1100 Spring Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Lomenacque Apartments Pool 4145 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Warner Park Pool 1101 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Haven at Commons Park 7477 Commons Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Subway 3713 Ringgold Road A-10 East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Comfort Inn Hotel 2420 Williams Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 McConnell Elementary School 8629 Columbus Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Miky’s 2193 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Super 8 Motel Outdoor Pool 20 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 S.T.E.M School Chattanooga 4501 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Camp Fulleridge 9101 Fuller Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Dad’s BBQ Philly Cheese and More (Mobile) 850 N Orchard Knob Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 94 La Quinta Inn Outdoor Pool 311 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Cummings Place Apartments 22 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 District 3 Hotel 100 W 21st Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Courts @ Waterford Place 6220 Shallowford Road #B Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Windridge Apartments 1175 Pineville Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Brewhaus 224 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Granite Heights Apartments 1400 Chamberlain Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Zaxbys 3105 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dupont Elementary School 4134 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Ridgedale Baptist Church Camp Pool 1826 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chick-Fil-A 8959 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Laurel Ridge Apts 4715 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Evermore Galleries 6910 Shallowford Road Suite 108 C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hayden Place Pool 298 Acorn Oaks Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Westin Hotel Pool 801 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Cumberland Youth Foundation 1505 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ashford Villas 2209 Ashford Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Meridian at Hamilton Place 7301 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Nola Girls Gumbo LLC (Mobile) 1502 Mike Edd Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Cumberland Youth Foundation 1505 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Park City Restaurant and Lounge 624 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Hixson High School 5705 Middle Valley Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots 6413 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4586 Forsythia Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Salsarita’s 9032 Old Lee Highway Suite 120 Ooltewah, TN
- 99 BoJangles #669 9225 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Quality Inn 6700 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Econo Lodge 150 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Sonic #5363 3222 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Grey Hawk Trails 7273 Chimney Rock Trail Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 KFC K365006 10161 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 Serenity Childcare II 2001 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Primrose School of East Brainerd (Food) 1619 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 91 China Gourmet 321 Browns Ferry Road Suite A1 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Hampton Inn 623 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway #17807 10157 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 97 Hixson Middle School 5681 Old Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Papa Johns 9408 Apison Pike Suite 146 Collegedale, TN
- 98 McDonald’s #1281 4123 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Traditions Homeowners Association 900 Traditions Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Magnolia Farms Baby Pool 10227 Magnolia Farms Drive Apison, TN
- 98 Prairie Pass Pool 3370 Prairie Pass Apison, TN
- 100 Flipper Bend HOA 8076 Mountain Laurel Trail Signal Mountain, TN
- 96 East Ridge Middle School 4400 Bennett Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom #0076 250 Northgate Mall Drive Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Hawks Landing HOA 3428 Hawks Creek Drive Apison, TN
- 100 All American Footlong 2122 Dodds Avenue Complex D Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Lookout Mountain Elementary School 321 N Bragg Avenue Lookout Mountain, TN
- 99 Hardee’s 4841 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Little Sprouts Preschool 2001 Raulston Street Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Stockyard HOA 1471 Stockyard Place Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Howard Johnsons 3109 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 97 McDonald’s #11662 5440 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Village at Greenway 605 Wilshire Way Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Lookout Valley Middle/High School 350 Lookout High Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Steeplechase Apartments 1421 Cloverdale Circle Hixson, TN
- 100 Oxford Townhomes Pool 880 Wellstone Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kevin Brown’s Burgers 8228 Mahan Gap Road Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Alden Apartments 5555 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Northtowne Village Apts Pool 1011 Gadd Road Hixson, TN
- 97 Fulin’s Asian Cuisine 6011 Chesterton Way Suite 103 Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Ascent at Signal Mountain 936 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Legacy at Elements 7310 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ridgeview at Northgate 5067 Elevated View Hixson, TN
- 100 Hamilton Villas Apartments Pool 8603 Igou Gap Road Chattanooga, TN
- 80 Sticky Fingers 420 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 La Altena 615 Commercial Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Mid-Town Ridge Apartments 312 McBrien Road Apartment 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 E MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Irwin Swim Club 738 Julian Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hunters Point – Pool 7401 Allemande Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Countryside Cade 8223 Mahan Gap Road Ooltewah, TN
- 98 The Ridges of Crystal Brook HOA Pool 9381 Peppy Branch Trail Apison, TN
- 94 17 Broad 1701 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 City Café Diner 7641 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Taqueria La Raiz Del Sabor Mobile 1303 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hawthorne at the W 329 Broomsedge Trail Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chattanooga Charter Lower School of Excellence 2029 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Reserve at Creekside 1340 Reserve Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 River City North 3825 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Signal View 900 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Hardee’s #42 220 Brown’s Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Clarion Inn Outdoor Pool 3641 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 99 North Cleveland Baptist Day Care 2815 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 80 Jersey Mike’s Subs 2416 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 97 Cupcake Divas 60 East 25th Street Suite #2 Cleveland, TN
- 96 YMCA Indoor Pool 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 92 YMCA Outdoor Pool 220 Urbane Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 82 Douglas Inn & Suites 2600 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 97 Korner Kampus 4841 S Lee Highway McDonald, TN
- 99 Plus Ultra Coffee 200 Sgt. Paul Huff Parkway Northwest Cleveland, TN
- 93 BanjoBoltCoffee Mobile Unit 131 Blueberry Hill Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 95 Bakey on Main 6232 Highway 411 Benton, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Leisure Time Bowling 2739 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 99 Taco Bell #029009 2491 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 89 Burger #24504 960 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN
- 100 Townplace Suites Pool 160 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express Pool 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN
- 94 Brookes Edge Pool 3925 Adkisson Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 100 The Retreat at Spring Creek 260 25th Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 92 Raider Pool 350 Central Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 96 The Retreat at Spring Creek #2 260 25th Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Super 8 Motel Pool 163 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 100 Wesley KIDS 3405 Peerless Road Cleveland, TN
- 84 Subway 855 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 City Of Ringgold – Martha Denton Pool 406 Cotter Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 El Trio Mexican Restaurant #2 6979 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 Hardee’s (Battlefield Parkway) 1086 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Buffalo Wild Wings #649 37 Parkway Plaza Drive Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Freaky Funnels LLC (Base of Operation) 68 Winter Lane Ringgold, GA
- 100 Donut NV Chattanooga (Base of Operation) 115 Twin Cedars Road Rock Spring, GA
- 100 Donut NV Chattanooga 115 Twin Cedars Road Rock Spring, GA
Dade County
- 100 Wildwood Better Living Center 216 Highway 299 Wildwood, GA
Murray County
- 100 Arby’s 1107 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Subway – Eton 79 Highway 286 D Eton, GA
- 100 Kenutcky Fried Chicken 1043 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 97 Papa John’s Pizza 2120 G.I. Maddox Parkway Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Ninja Hibachi and Sushi 113 North 2nd Avenue Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 92 Dari-Dip 302 W Villanow Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Mumdee’s Base of Operation 124 Third Street Flinstone, GA
- 100 Mumdee’s Mobile 124 Third Street Flinstone, GA
- 92 Choo Choo BBQ Chickamauga 12960 Highway 27 N Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Subway – Rock Springs Food Inc. 8175 Highway 27 Rock Spring, GA
- 97 Hardee’s – Chickamauga 12876 N Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
- 92 China Buffet 1141 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Hardees – Rossville 300 McFarland Avenue Rossville, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Common Ground Coffee Shop 510 S Tibbs Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Chick-Fil-A 1429 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 McDonald’s #2219 1523 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 90 The Pour Dalton, LLC 405 Southland Drive Dalton, GA
- 94 Garmony House Coffee & Cocktails 109 W Cuyler Street Dalton, GA