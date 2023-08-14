The devastating wildfires on Maui hit extremely close to home for Kelly Banks-Hoen and her husband, who lived there for three years. Now, they're opening up the doors of their Hixson home to any family on Maui that may need it.
Banks-Hoen is a third-generation resident of the Hawaiian islands, spending three years living in Maui with her husband and four kids.
"Where the wildfires damaged the island, my kids were in elementary school there, and their school is, the church is there, but the school looks like it's been heavily damaged. We lived and worked and enjoyed the beautiful island, and my kids went to school in Lahaina," explained Banks-Hoen.
In November of 2021, she and her husband moved to Hixson to be closer to their now adult children in Nashville, but seeing the destruction from the wildfires makes her emotional.
"It was so hard to, it still is so hard to imagine what everyone is going through, and certainly it's devastating with the death toll now."
Her family knows firsthand how difficult it can be when your home is destroyed and to live with uncertainty, "We lived on the island of Kauai when hurricane Iniki had hit."
Reflecting on that time, Banks-Hoen said her kids went to live and go to school on another island, and that memory sparked her idea to open her home to a Maui family who may need a place to stay.
She's been working with colleagues on the island and local organizations to find a way to bring some hope to Maui residents.
"We have room; we have room for 4 or 5 people; we'll fly them to Chattanooga and certainly get their kids into schools."
Banks-Hoen said she knows it might not be ideal for someone to fly a thousand miles away from their home, but she wants to help however she can.
If you're interested in helping those impacted by the wildfires on Maui, you can visit these websites below to learn how to assist.
https://www.redcross.org/donate/hawaii-wildfires.html