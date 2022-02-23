Many people were still dealing with flooding issues Wednesday afternoon.
For one woman on Calhoun Avenue, if she wouldn't have woken up and looked outside, she may have lost her car.
"Is it going to flood me out?" Chattanooga resident Eunice White said.
Eunice White has lived on Calhoun Avenue for about six years. Last night, she woke up to rain pouring and quickly rising up her steps.
"It was like up to my ankles full of water," White said.
Local 3 News reporter Meredith Aldis couldn't get to White because of the flooding, so she interviewed her on the phone from across the street.
"Something told me to look out the door and my car was almost half full with water, so I called the fire department, they moved my car," White said.
It was too late for her neighbors, water flowing into their home and all the way up to the doors of their truck, likely causing major damage.
Auto Technician Mike DeLuca said trying to drive through a flooded area or having a car sit in water, can cost you.
"You can do a lot of catastrophic failure, you can hydrolock the engine because you're sucking water up through the air intake, you can cause misfires, so forth because you're getting all that water in the electrical system of the engine," Blackwell Automotive Auto Technician Mike DeLuca said.
It only take a few inches of rain. Twelve inches can carry away a small car and 18 inches can carry a large SUV, van, or truck.
DeLuca said if parts get damaged, it can take a while to get replacements and the bill could be anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to five thousand dollars.
"Turn around, it's easier, turn around, don't drown," DeLuca said.