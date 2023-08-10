Chattanooga​ residents collect school supplies for children overseas

s the new school year begins, individuals in Chattanooga are taking advantage of back-to-school deals while making a difference in the lives of children in need across the globe.
Residents of Chattanooga are banding together to gather school supplies, personal care items, and playful toys, all to be carefully packed into shoeboxes.
These gift-filled shoeboxes are part of the initiative known as Operation Christmas Child, a project under Samaritan's Purse, which aims to deliver these precious presents to children in over 100 countries.
For countless young children, these seemingly simple items hold the key to accessing education, this was the case for Justin Thomas.
Growing up in Southeast Asia, Justin's family struggled to afford the supplies necessary for school.
A turning point in his life came when he received a gift-filled shoebox from Operation Christmas Child. Among the treasures inside were toys and, most significantly for Justin, school supplies. These items unlocked a path to education, granting him the tools he needed to learn and succeed.
National Collection Week is set for November 13th-20th. Participants can contribute $10 per shoebox gift through the "Follow Your Box" feature online, which even offers a tracking label to trace its journey.
Alternatively, those who prefer online shopping can browse a selection of gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline, and even personalize their virtual shoebox with a photo and words of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child, birthed from Samaritan's Purse, not only provides tangible expressions of love but also shares the message of Jesus Christ through the local church worldwide. Since its inception in 1993, the initiative has distributed over 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year marks its 30th year of impactful ministry, a testament to the boundless power of kindness and compassion.
For more details or to get involved, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ and become part of a movement that is changing lives one shoebox at a time.