Each major holiday, the Chattanooga Rescue Mission organizes a special event for those less fortunate in the community. It's another way of letting the community know the Rescue Mission is there for all of us.
"As we come together as a community and work together, we can accomplish great things, and part of that is bringing joy to someone even for an evening," said Donald Barr, Administrator and Chaplain for Chattanooga Rescue Mission.
Barr says the organization has been open for more than 40 years, providing emergency shelters and meals for those in need.
"For the homeless population.. it becomes very challenging. People don't always seem to care or want to help," said Barr.
Barr says they love their guests and he says their annual Valentine's Banquet is the perfect time to share their love.
"And all of our meals are thankfully are good. As a matter of fact the street talk is, if you want a good meal.. go to the Chattanooga Rescue Mission," said Barr.
The Mission is putting together a full Chicken Cordon Bleu meal with all the fixings to go with it for Monday's meal.
Barr says guests will be served at their tables like any other formal dinner.
"Have a relaxed day and evening, kind of set apart form most other typical days," said Barr.
Barr says they could always use more volunteers and donations of any size are greatly appreciated.
"That helps us keep going, it helps us do what we do, helps us provide for our people here," said Barr.
If you are in need of assistance, or you would like to make a donation, you can reach out to the mission by clicking here.