An organization in Chattanooga is helping to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday.
The Chattanooga Rescue Mission prepared and gave away 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to the homeless.
"You can sit down and for now you can forget about life and the problems and the challenges," said Donald Baer, The Mission's chaplain administrator. "Enjoy the meal."
It's a part of their special mission they've been working to achieve for 40 years in growing numbers. They helped 300 people their first year. But last year, they fed more than 1,700 people they fear would go hungry without their help.
"We're trying to do something. Whatever we can do," said Baer. "To put a smile on their face and be a help to them."
They get a whole lot more than just a smile, they get a free meal, clothes and toiletries.
Almost 100 volunteers and countless donations help to make it all happen.
"We do it for our kids," said Josh Bartlett, whose been volunteering for The Mission for the last five years. "We teach them to help others."
The number of people coming through the assembly line has grown every year. It's a growing need volunteers have attributed to a better awareness of their services and a higher cost of living.
"We all need help at some time in our lives. We all need it," Baer said. "Sometimes it looks different."
That's when Baer and his band of volunteers come in, hoping to put a smile on the faces of the people who may need it the most.
"In this world, sometimes, you do things for people and you don't hear 'thank you's,'" said Bartlett. "These people say 'thank you, thank you, thank you.' Even their kids are saying 'thank you.' Yeah, it's touching."