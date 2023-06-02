Gun violence awareness month is celebrated on the first Friday of June.
Today, religious leaders rallied to demand action from lawmakers for laws that protect citizens, not guns.
"It is a source of shame that in a country that places such high value on raising our children that our children are not free from gun violence," said Rabbi Craig, Rabbi at Mizpah Congregation.
"Could we give up the right to an assault weapon? Could we agree to have a universal background check," said Rabbi Craig. "Could we agree to greater accountability for those who sell or provide guns to those who should not have them?"
In the wake of mass shootings at Covenant School in Nashville, there's been great debate on ways to enforce stricter gun laws.
Governor Bill Lee has called a special session in August to do just that.
"I've asked lawmakers to consider options, we'll be working on that all summer long, and I think we'll find an answer to that," said Governor Lee.
The Senate Judiciary chairman, Todd Gardenhire, says some of the larger bills are on pause until 2024.
Gardenhire says Governor Lee is meeting with other lawmakers to determine if one bill or several gun bills should be addressed in that special session, but that has yet to happen.
"So it puts us in a bind of what we think can be done and what maybe we can do until the governor makes that decision," said Senator Gardenhire. "My committee, as Chairman, I have to be as equal to each side as possible."
Advocates and leaders say with each passing day, more lives are on the line.
"Cause I need not wake up like you one more day and hear the children have been shot and killed, that adults have been shot and killed, that people of all races in genders and sexualities have been killed," said Bishop Kevin Strickland.
Satedra Smith, who lost her son to gun violence in 2015, says the pain is one many have experienced.
"We are all hurting. We are all grieving, and we're trying to find a way to heal, and we're actually trying to find a way to overcome," said Satedra.
Tennessee State Representative, Yusuf Hakeem, says with the upcoming session in August, things appear to be moving in the right direction.
The Special sessions meeting is set for August.
