Families who were displaced from the Budgetel Inn before Thanksgiving received an early Christmas when they learned their temporary housing will be extended.
City and County leaders approved giving the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition $100,000 to keep families off the streets this holiday season.
When city officials decided to shut down the extended stay motel last month, more than 100 families relied on the Coalition for help.
The Coalition is working to ensure every family has roof over their heads taking away their biggest fears.
"We're constantly getting phone calls of folks walking into our office just with the anxiety of me and my family are going to be on the streets. Right here at Christmas time," said Mackenzie Kelly, The Director of Community Engagement.
The Coalition is now in a position to assure them they will not be out on the streets.
Kelly says the money from the city and county will give residents a safe place to sleep through the holidays.
That's peace of mind for hundreds of Budgetel residents.
"With the rooms that we have about two weeks worth of hotel stays its costing us around $60,000-$65,000," she said.
Kelly says the money from the city and county will only be used for housing the Budgetel residents who were evicted.
At that time the coalition was supporting 122 households. That number is down now because 13 families are back on their feet.
"Over the next few weeks we'll keep seeing people move into housing and our need for the hotel fund will continue to decrease," stated Kelly
Judge Boyd Patterson ruled the East Ridge location can reopen once its cleaned out and brought up to code.
The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition is still encouraging the community to donate. You can do that by clicking here.