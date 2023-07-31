Chattanooga Red Wolves SC announced that Head Coach Jimmy Weekley will be on a medical leave of absence after a recent significant health situation.
Coach Weekley is recovering, and the club will not be releasing any additional information at this time about Weekley’s health.
For anyone who would like to wish Coach Weekley a speedy recovery, you can submit a video or written message to socials@redwolves-sc.com.
Chattanooga will be bringing in Utah Red Wolves USL League Two Head Coach Scott MacKenzie to assume the head coaching position while Weekley recovers. MacKenzie has led the Utah Red Wolves to three consecutive USL League Two Mountain Division titles since taking the reins of the club. MacKenzie holds a USSF A license and UEFA B License.