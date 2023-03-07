The Chattanooga Red Wolves are expanding their stadium to make room for nearly 1,000 more people and adding amenities in an investment of more than $1 million, the team's owner said Tuesday.
The new seating and standing room space will push capacity to more than 4,000 with the opening of the season March 25, said Bob Martino, owner of the professional soccer club who's also developing the land around the facility at Interstates 75 and 24 in East Ridge.
"We're expecting larger crowds," Martino said in an interview, adding that there were several Red Wolves sellouts last season at CHI Memorial Stadium. "We're very excited about player personnel this year. We knew we had to bring in more capacity."
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.