One of the area's professional soccer teams is getting into the holiday spirit by helping families in need this season.
The Red Wolves Foundation, Keller Williams and Dalewood Middle School partnered together to spread holiday cheer.
Fans, supporters, realtors and guests gathered for the Cocktails and Candy Canes event at at CHI Memorial Stadium on Thursday to collect toys, canned goods, coats, and more for hundreds of families in need.
"The Red Wolves have really poured into the lives of students of Dalewood Middle School in attempts to remove barriers for our students at school so that they can thrive and experience a future without limits," Rashaad Williams, principal at Dalewood Middle School said.
This is the 4th year the Red Wolves Foundation has partnered with school systems and nonprofits to help 250 families in need.
If you're interested in donating, you can find more information here.