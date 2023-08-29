Chattanooga Red Cross volunteers are preparing to head to Florida’s Panhandle ahead of tropical storm Idalia making landfall.
Gene Roll, a Red Cross volunteer from Chattanooga, is one of many volunteers heading to the Florida Panhandle right now. Roll and his driving partner are making their way to Tallahassee where they will stage their Emergency Response Vehicle.
Roll, who is retired, has been volunteering with the Red Cross for nearly eight years and has responded to as many as four disasters per year. He explained they are there to assist those affected by the storm, as well as those providing assistance.
"We're not choosy. We see the lineman, we'll feed them, a lot of times. Sometimes it's cops we're able to feed. We'll feed anybody that's got an appetite," said Roll.
The deployment is expected to last two weeks, and may stay longer depending on what's needed following the storm. Roll and other Red Cross volunteers are always looking for additional assistance and donations to help make their mission successful.
"These vehicles don't run on love. So, if you been to the gas pump, you know what that means. It's all donations are cheerfully accepted," said Roll.