The City of Chattanooga will receive $25 million in federal funds to replace and improve the Wilcox Boulevard Bridge. The funds are part of President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The award is one of the largest of the 166 funded projects announced by the U.S Department of Transportation.
"The historic investment to replace and improve the bridge will shape the future of not only the nearby East Chattanooga communities but also the entire region," said District 28 State Representative Yusuf Hakeem.
The 70-year-old bridge can only support passenger vehicles after years of deterioration. The new structure will connect East Chattanooga with the Riverfront and increase emergency response times.
"This will help transform this part of the city, adding access to one of our city's greatest amenities all while improving pedestrian safety while restoring the ability for our first responders to reach an emergency quickly," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.
The new Wilcox Bridge will also open the door to new job opportunities for East Chattanooga residents.
"The replacement and improvement of Wilcox Bridge is not merely new infrastructure; this is an investment in East Chattanooga," said District 8 City Councilwoman Marvene Noel.
The construction will not interrupt freight movements in the Debutts Rail Yard. Limited traffic will continue flowing along the old bridge while the new bridge is under construction.