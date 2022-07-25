School is right around the corner and a Chattanooga rapper has made it his mission to help students in the community with the supplies they need.
Chattanooga Rapper Jamaal Hicks, also known by his stage name - MTP - is hosting 'The Children Are Our Future Back To School Supply Giveaway'.
"Inflation, gas prices going up, food prices going up so if we can find a way to help people save money any kind of way, I was down for that."
He made a post online asking for donations and he says the community has stepped up to help.
He says it's important to have events like a school supply giveaway because it lets kids in the community know people still care.
"A lot of people once they start doing certain crime, people write these kids off as a loss cause, but they can look at someone else and see that we still care and we can help them some kind of way."
The 'Children Are Our Future Back To School Giveaway' will be on Saturday, July 30th from 1 to 3 p.m. at 3661 Brainerd Road Complex.
Hicks says they'll have all the supplies kids will need for the new semester for free.