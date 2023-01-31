Do you live in one of the top 5 wealthiest areas of Tennessee?
According to over ten years of data, Nashville has the greatest number of households earning more than $200K, with 8,810 households in 2013 and 28,083 households in 2019.
The next four wealthiest areas in order are Memphis, Centennial, Franklin, and Chattanooga.
- Memphis had 7,008 households earning more than $200K in 2013 and 11,050 in 2019, an increase of 57.7%
- Centennial had 3,389 households earning more than $200K in 2013 and 7,853 in 2019, an increase of 131.7%
- Franklin had 2,831 households earning more than $200K in 2013 and 7,354 in 2019, an increase of 159.7%
- Chattanooga had 1,782 households earning more than $200K in 2013 and 4,483 in 2019, an increase of 151.6%
See data from across the US, find out what percentage of households in your area earn more than $200K, and how this has changed over the past 10 years at https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/12458927/.