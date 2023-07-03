Chattanooga has been ranked as the second worst run city in the United States out of 149 cities looked at by WalletHub.
In the report, they determined a city's "Quality of Services" score based on 36 metrics grouped into six categories that included Financial Stability, Education, Health, Safety, Economy, and Infrastructure & Pollution.
On a scale of 100, Chattanooga scored a 44.93, ranking it #148. The worst aspects were Safety, with a score of 146, and Education, with a score of 92. The city's score in other categories like Health (72), Financial Stability (76), and Infrastructure & Pollution (60) were less than impressive as well.
The bottom lowest ranked cities in the report were:
#149 San Francisco, CA
#148 Chattanooga, TN
#147 New York, NY
#146 Cleveland, OH
#145 Flint, MI
You can read the study and see the full list of cities on WalletHub: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-run-cities/22869