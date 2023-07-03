Chattanooga generic bridge
Cassidy Dickens

Chattanooga has been ranked as the second worst run city in the United States out of 149 cities looked at by WalletHub.

In the report, they determined a city's "Quality of Services" score based on 36 metrics grouped into six categories that included Financial Stability, Education, Health, Safety, Economy, and Infrastructure & Pollution.

On a scale of 100, Chattanooga scored a 44.93, ranking it #148. The worst aspects were Safety, with a score of 146, and Education, with a score of 92. The city's score in other categories like Health (72), Financial Stability (76), and Infrastructure & Pollution (60) were less than impressive as well.

The bottom lowest ranked cities in the report were:

#149 San Francisco, CA

#148 Chattanooga, TN

#147 New York, NY

#146 Cleveland, OH

#145 Flint, MI

You can read the study and see the full list of cities on WalletHub: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-run-cities/22869

