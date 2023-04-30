A free remote controlled flying event took place at the Summit Air Field in Ooltewah Saturday morning.
"What we're trying to do is get young people out here and older pilots, we've got pilots from five years old all the way to 92 flying out here," said Jim B
Jim Bieda is the President of the Chattanooga Radio Control Club, who hosted Saturdays free flying event. Dozens of flying enthusiasts came out to show off their aviation skills.
"Folks have brought planes up from electric, propeller driven planes to gas driven propeller planes, we hopefully will have a turbine out here which is actually a jet with a real jet engine in it," said Bieda.
Many of the hobbyist have years of experience mastering their controls,
Like club member Alan Tahler, who's uncle got him into flying at the age of 12.
"He took a big cardboard box, threw in a bunch pieces, a motor and a control and a kit, and I've been doing it ever since," said Tahler.
For new comers, Tahler spent time training beginners.
"The instructor can take the plane off into a safe altitude and then flip a switch and the student will have control," said Tahler.
For those not ready to practice on the runway, there is also computer programs for people to train on.
The club has several more events coming up next month and through out the summer. You can check out their website for more information, just click here.
"Its a good opportunity to get your kids outside in the sunshine, doing something with their hands, engaging their mind, and ultimately could lead to a career one day," said Tahler.