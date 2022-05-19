The end of this week also means the start of a Summer of Fun, quite literally.
“We’re open like we had been before," said Lyn Hunter with the Chattanooga Public Library. "It’s all 2019 up in here but it’s 2022.”
Hunter is one of the many people getting ready to bring back a traditional summer at the Chattanooga Library this Saturday.
“All of our branches will have programming for all ages, actually," said Hunter. "We’re having some adult programming which is kind of exciting.”
They're doing this by kicking off their Summer of Fun Program, designed to encourage kids to take full advantage of summer.
“You can come in and learn how to crochet with some of our popup kits. You can come in and learn upstairs how to make your own brand of stickers. There’s all kinds of things to make," said Hunter.
She said it's also a way for parents to help kids stay on track with reading skills.
“Especially the kids who have been reading with the Read 20 program," said Hunter. "During the school year they read for 20 minutes per day and we would love for them to continue that habit all through the summer so when they go into fall, they’re still at the same level or maybe higher.”
The Summer of Fun isn't just encouraging kids to learn more, but also to get out and explore the Scenic City.
“We also encourage the exploration of the city and community that you live in so making connections across your neighborhood and city is a good thing too," said Hunter.
She said while encouraging learning is important, she's excited for things to return to normal.
“We’re just so excited to see everybody again," said Hunter. "We’ve missed everybody so much and we’re so excited to see the kids again.”
The Summer of Fun lasts until July 30th.
To learn more, visit the Chattanooga Public Library's website.