The largest bank collapse since 2008 hit a tech lender bank on Friday. The Silicon Valley Bank did not raise enough money to end its capital crisis.
A lot of experts are worried the Silicon Valley Bank collapse will lead to another recession, but a professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga doesn’t believe that is the case.
“The problem is that interest rates started to rise in 2022 and into this year, the value of that bond portfolio started to decline. When you couple that with the fact that some of their major clients were having some trouble raising capital in the new capital market and they therefore were withdrawing their deposits for their cash needs,” Bento Lobo said.
UTC Professor of Finance and Economics Bento Lobo said the U.S Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is currently running the bank.
Lobo said regulator’s goal is to get another bank to take over Silicon Valley Bank.
He suspects the collapse will make customers wonder what's going on with their banks and if they should look at pulling out their money.
“Most of our banks are extremely well secured and are well regulated especially in the wake of the 2007, 2008 crisis. There is no need for panic and I think the FDIC, Federal Reserve, and Treasury have acted in a way to calm markets and to calm depositors.
Lobo said there's no need for people to start withdrawing funds out of their bank.
Chris Markowski who has owned an investment company for years said surprisingly the FDIC is backstopping all of Silicon Valley's customers.
“Normally, everybody's account is insured up to $250,000. You have a large portion of the deposits at SVB, I think it's close to 70% or 80%, were not insured because they were above and beyond that,” Markowski said.
If you are over $250,000 threshold, he suggests people putting money into different accounts to ensure that your money is insured.
“Diversification is always the key. These are not things I came up with, you go look in the Bible and it talks about diversification and back in the Old Testament and not putting all of your eggs in the same basket,” Markowski said.