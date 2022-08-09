A longtime inmate of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, 44-year-old Charles Elsea, Jr., was sentenced to life in prison Monday in U.S. District Court.
The sentence was handed down after a a six-day jury trial in March, 2022, where Elsea was convicted by a jury of Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering.
During sentencing, Judge J. Ronnie Greer found that Elsea was responsible for distributing over 56.8 kilograms (125 lbs.) of methamphetamine.
Elsea was ordered to forfeit $1,263,490.00, which represented the illegal proceeds from distributing methamphetamine and money laundering.
Court documents and evidence presented at trial said that Elsea was serving a prison sentence for First Degree Murder for a 1996 homicide in Hamilton County, TN when he rose through the ranks to become the State President of the Brotherhood Forever, a Tennessee-based prison gang.
Elsea led the drug trafficking organization from behind prison walls using smuggled cellphones to conduct his business on the outside.
The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Tennessee said in a news release that Elsea orchestrated multi-kilo methamphetamine deals that involved methamphetamine being transported from California and Arizona to Tennessee.
Elsea and his coconspirators used the drug proceeds from the methamphetamine sales to create marijuana grow houses in and out of Tennessee. Elsea was also involved in starting two marijuana grow operations during the pendency of this case, utilizing the jail’s video system to speak to co-conspirators about the cultivation of marijuana.
The case was the result of a five-year investigation that began in the spring of 2017.