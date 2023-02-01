Chattanooga Preparatory School kicks off Black History Month with special presentation

Chattanooga Preparatory School is kicking off Black History Month with a special online presentation.
The event is called 'Speak like a King'.
It is the 4th year of the annual event - where Chattanooga Preparatory School celebrates Martin Luther King and how his dream lives on.
Students are given the opportunity to share their hopes and dreams through speeches, statements and a variety of musical performances. The young men also have the opportunity to share their hopes and dreams for themselves, their families, and communities.
You can watch their presentations on Chattanooga Preparatory School's below.