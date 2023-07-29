Chattanooga Police at responded to an aggravated assault call at 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard this afternoon.
Police say just after 2 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls about a fight.
A 17-year-old male suffered knife wounds in the fight, but all parties involved in the altercation left the scene before police arrived.
The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital by a private party in a personal vehicle.
Police are working to identify the suspect with the knife who fled the scene.
They’re asking anyone with information to call 423-698-2525 or use the Atlas One app to submit that information. You can remain anonymous.