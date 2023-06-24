featured
Chattanooga Police to perform mock active shooter exercise at Hamilton Place Mall Sunday
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
The Chattanooga Police will be performing a mock exercise at the Hamilton Place Mall on Sunday, June 25 from 7-9 p.m.
The drill will focus on active shooter training and will be performed outside of the mall’s normal operating hours.
Chattanooga police say the exercise will not interfere with regular mall access.
The lights or sounds that may come from the exercise do not signify any danger and are purely for the mock exercise.
The Chattanooga Police Department says it is dedicated to the training of its officers so that they will always be prepared to meet any threat that may come to our city.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
