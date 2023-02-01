Next Monday, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy and members of the National Panhellenic Council of Chattanooga will hold a town hall meeting on police reform.
Chief Murphy will share what the police department is doing to reshape the culture of policing in the city.
This event is being held in response to growing concern about police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols.
It will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Greater Community Church of Chattanooga.
It is free and open to the public.