Chattanooga Police Department officers, including members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team responding overnight to a domestic disorder with a weapon.
This happened around 11:30 PM on South Kelley Street Saturday night. Officers were able to escort family members out of the home, and that is when the suspect pointed his gun at the officers.
The suspect pointed their gun at officers again once the other members were safely out of the home and that is when officers shot the suspect.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is the investigating agency in this case.
They released a statement saying the suspect was a 17-year-old male teenager armed with a gun.
"The individual refused to comply with verbal commands and would not come out of the residence."
The TBI says the situation escalated and officers discharged their weapons. The reason behind the escalation is still under investigation.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and no officers were injured.
