After a tragic incident last week when a 4-year-old boy was shot, the Chattanooga Police Department spoke to the community about the responsibility of gun ownership, emphasizing the importance of being a responsible gun owner.
The police department has spoken on the topic many times before, emphasizing that owning a gun is a big responsibility and owners must take steps to keep firearms secured and away from children.
Executive Chief Harry Sommers of the Chattanooga Police Department underscored the importance of firearms safety, especially when children are in the home. “It is a very important piece of gun ownership,” said Sommers.
The Chattanooga Police Department provided the following steps for responsible gun ownership:
- Store ammunition and firearms in separate places
- Invest in a gun lock and a safe
- Educate your children on the dangers of guns, and do not leave your gun anywhere a child can find it.
They say owning a gun is a big responsibility, and gun owners need to take steps to secure their firearms and keep everyone safe.