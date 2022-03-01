The Chattanooga Police Department is changing the way officers respond to people experiencing a mental health crisis.
Lt. Tim Tomisek said they receive anywhere from 70 to 90 mental health crisis calls each week.
"We're finding far more people suffering from mental health crisis and so we're responding to more of those calls," Tomisek said.
He said about 20% of officers are part of the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), but it's not always enough.
The Chattanooga Police Department has partnered with Volunteer Behavioral health to have a social worker team up with one of these officers.
As a team, they have started responding to calls of people experiencing a mental health crisis.
"While our officers are very well trained and very compassionate, they are not specialized in that area so to have a co-responder who does have a specialty and her area is working with mental health, people in crisis, that just makes it that much better," Tomisek said.
Dr. Benjamin Miller is the president of Well Being Trust, a national foundation focused on mental and spiritual health.
"Its really about transforming how we think about mental health crisis in the city, in the state, in the nation so its met with a much more appropriate response one that could be therapeutic and helpful," Miller said.
He said they changes can help ensure trauma and tragedy is avoided.
"I think it's a very positive step for the city to start seeing mental health as a priority that for too long, we've seen mental health as something that's on the backburner, something that we can address another day," Miller said.
Lt. Tomisek said many times officers will take these patients to a hospital for an evaluation.
This new program allows the social worker to perform an evaluation immediately to ensure the patient receives appropriate treatment as soon as possible.
As of right now, there is only one social worker teamed up with the Chattanooga Police Department for this program.
Tomisek said the goal is to eventually have five social workers available to respond to mental health crisis calls.