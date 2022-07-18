A Chattanooga police sergeant walked Local 3 News through the events that unfolded on July 16, 2015.
Sgt. Jeremy Eames responded to the terrorist attack at the Navy Reserve Center on Amnicola Highway helping to carry out an officer who had been shot.
Sgt. Jeremy Eames was part of the SWAT team and on bike patrol in downtown back in 2015. On July 16th that year, he was at Panera in the downtown area and heard the incident on the radio channels. The car pursuit hit Amnicola and he knew things were about to get worse.
"Set my coffee down, I was running out the door, and I said 'Chattanooga is making national news right now,” Eames told Local 3 News.
The shooter had already gone down by the time Eames arrived. At the time, they thought there was another shooter inside and the Navy Reserve building had not been cleared yet. He and several other guys went in there.
"The glass just fell. It just shattered. So we just stepped in through the door,” Eames said.
They began to clear the building. Checking for victims and suspects.
"Several guys had already moved down the hallway looking for a suspect. I noticed that there was a door cracked that needed to be checked,” Eames said.
Eames grabbed another officer and went into that room where they encountered Petty Officer Randall Smith and two other Navy personnel. Smith had been shot and the other guys were trying to put a tourniquet on his arm and asked for an ambulance. Eames said an ambulance couldn't get down there, but they would get him out of there.
"The BearCat came down. Someone had thrown a backboard in the BearCat, and so we carried Petty Officer Smith out into the parking lot, put him on the backboard and threw him into the BearCat. And to a man everyone ran back into the building," Eames said.
Smith was still alive at that time.
"We were able to extricate him quick enough for his wife to make it to the hospital and see him before he passed away,” Eames said.
It was a tough day for so many people who responded. Eames says there are hundreds of people in the Chattanooga Police Department who would have done the same thing that day. And many others who did but don't want to share their stories.
"I had the opportunity to carry a wounded serviceman off of what had become his battlefield. For me, that was an honor. To be able to do something like that,” said Eames.
Anniversaries in law enforcement are tough. Not a place many of them like to revisit because they usually involve death or other tragedies.
July 16, 2015 will always be a part of Chattanooga and remembering the five servicemen who lost their lives for ours.
"There were so many people who did so many courageous things that day. Chattanooga is blessed with an agency that does not hesitate,” said Eames.