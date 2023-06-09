Chattanooga police are looking for leads in a shooting near the Brainerd area on Thursday night.
It happened around 9:45pm in the 200 block of S. Germantown Road.
Police say several calls came in about shots being fired in the area and a man who was shot showed up to a local hospital shortly after.
Police say the victim, whose name has not been released, had life-threatening injuries.
Police say no suspects have been identified at this time.
If you have any information about this incident, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or submit an anonymous tip using the Atlas One App.
