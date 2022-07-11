Chattanooga police say a man was shot in the Rossville Boulevard area on Monday afternoon.
It happened around 2:20pm in the 4100 block near Taco Bell.
Police say the victim had an argument with another person who was in a vehicle.
Officers say the two men exchanged gunfire, the victim was hit and the suspect fled the scene.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-5100 or leave an anonymous tip using the Atlas One app.
