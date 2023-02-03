Chattanooga police are looking for a man who is accused of running over a pedestrian in the Eastdale area and then leaving the scene on Friday.
It happened in the 1400 block of Greenwood Road around 3:15pm.
Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police describe the suspect as a 68-year-old Black man.
Police say they are working to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
If you have any information about this incident, please call 423-698-2525 or submit an anonymous tip using the Atlas One App.
