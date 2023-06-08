Chattanooga Police say they have seen an increase in people being hit by cars this year.
They are reminding drivers to watch out for people walking along the roadways, but also want people to know they should not be walking on the interstate.
The Chattanooga Police Department says they are planning to help those they find and also plan to increase traffic safety stops.
"We've had more pedestrians struck along the interstates along our surface roads, so we are going to be enforcing some laws and enforcing some efforts to sort of mitigate those numbers."
He says when officers see people on the side of the road - especially the interstate - the department will be encouraging officers to get out and engage with those folks to make sure they are getting to where they need to be safer.
Local 3 has reported on more than a dozen incidents involving pedestrians in Chattanooga. Seven of them were fatal, four of those were on I-24.
There were seven incidents in March - making it the most the area saw in one month.
Last month, we only reported on one incident.