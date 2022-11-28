Chattanooga police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday, November 22.
Police say 22-year-old Jasmine “Jazzy” Pace told her mother she was leaving the city for a few days and has not been seen or heard from since.
Pace’s vehicle was eventually found in the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road.
Pace is 5’3” tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has black hair and a tattoo on her left shoulder.
Police say she was last seen with a man named Jason Chen.
If you have seen Jasmine Pace or have any information about this case, please call CPD Investigator Terrance Tumlin at 423-643-7691 or call 911.
