Chattanooga police are looking for suspects after a man was shot in the Northshore area during an argument late Wednesday evening.
Police said they found the 39-year-old victim at 200 Manufacturer's Road just before 7:00.
Officials were told the man got into an argument with a group of people he encountered as he was walking in the area. One of the men in the group shot the man during the exchange.
The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, CPD said.
No suspects were located after a search of the area. No names have been released at this time.
If you have any information, contact Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You can stay anonymous.