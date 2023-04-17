Chattanooga Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing person.
Sixty-nine-year-old, Ronald Cook was last seen on April 15 in Chattanooga, wearing black and white pants and glasses.
He has gray hair and blue eyes.
Police say he has a medical condition that may impact his ability to return safely home.
Below are the details of the missing and endangered elderly man from the Chattanooga area.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.