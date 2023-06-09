Chattanooga police are searching for a man that led officers on a pursuit on Highway 58 last month, crashed into a vehicle, and fled the scene.
Police say just before 8 p.m. on May 5th, a deputy observed a black Chrysler Sebring with with dark window tint at a traffic stop on McCallie Ave.
At this time, the deputy attempted to conduct at traffic stop at the intersection of Champion Road and Webb Road but the vehicle failed to stop and led to a vehicle pursuit.
The pursuit continued and the driver approached the intersection of Champion Road and Highway 58 at a high rate of speed, failing to stop at the stop sign and made a right turn south onto Highway 58. Defendant vehicle continued south towards the intersection of Highway 58 and Jersey Pike driving in the middle of both lanes at speeds of approximately 90 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
Police say the driver was driving with no regard for the life of the citizens on the roadway.
As officers approached the intersection of Highway 58 and Webb Road the driver was driving in and out of lanes at speeds reaching 100 mph in a 45 mph zone - almost striking several vehicles head on at speeds of approximately 90 mph and was traveling in the opposite lane of travel with traffic coming towards him.
The chase continued down Highway 58 as the driver took Bonny Oaks Drive at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles on a double yellow while other vehicles were traveling in the opposite lane of travel.
With permission, the deputy continued the pursuit and shut of lights and sirens before locating the driver approximately 100 yards down the road crashed around the 3400 block of Campbell Street.
The vehicle sustained severe damage, and the deputy noticed the vehicle was unoccupied.
At this time, a bystander advised two males took off behind his residence into the woods.
Deputies searched the woods for the subjects but were unsuccessful in locating them. Witnesses on scene described two black males exiting the scene of the crash, both armed.
One male was described as carrying a handgun and one male was described as carrying a long gun.
It was at this time that officers discovered the driver had struck another vehicle and officers spoke to the victim who was struck.
The victim stated the driver struck the guard rail and then struck his vehicle. The victim complained of injuries to his head and was treated by Fire personnel on scene. He advised officers that the driver was a black male, wearinga ll black, who displayed a chrome pistol with a black handle. He stated he believed it to be a .40 caliber handgun.
In the grass next to the vehicle where the suspects fled, officers located a fully loaded magazine containing 15 round of.40 caliber ammunition.
The victim hit during the pursuit was shown a photo of Alfrec Boyd Jr., the registered vehicle owner, and confirmed that was the driver. He mentioned he looked him dead in the eyes.
The following items were located in the vehicle: 20 rounds of ammunition in the drivers side doc (consistent with the weapon the driver was described as carrying), weapon light, a scale (in floorboard), and bottle of 6.25mg/5mL Promethazine Syrup in the backseat.
Officers also located a 9mm handgun in between the console and the passenger seat.
In between the center console and the drivers seat officers located a magazine containing 5.9mm rounds of ammunition, that fits the handgun. Also located was an additional scale in the passenger seat and a backpack in the truck with six blue oval pills without a prescription.
After obtaining a positive identification on the driver, warrants are being sought on Mr. Alfred Boyd Jr.
He is being charged with the following:
- Felony Evading Arrest
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Unlawful Possession of a Handgun
- Possession al Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession ofControlledSubstance
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Death or Personal Injury
- Window Tint Violation
- Driving o Suspended License
- Stop Sign Violation
- Violation ofTraffic Control Device
- Speeding
- Reckless Driving
- Reckless Endangerment
- Failure to Exercise Du Care
- Failure to Signal Turn
- Driving on Roadways Lanes for Travel
- Following too Closely