Shooting generic
Chattanooga police are investigating a drive by shooting Saturday morning that left a man with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Officers say they responded to a shots fired call shortly after 2:30 a.m. this morning on Sylvan Drive but were unable to locate anyone. 
 
Chattanooga Police say a short time later, a man showed up at a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot injury.
 
Police were told the man was shot at 841 Sylvan Drive by an unknown man.
 
The Chattanooga Police Department says they are following leads in the case. No arrests have been made.

Tags

Recommended for you