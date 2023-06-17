featured
Chattanooga Police search for leads in overnight drive-by shooting
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
Chattanooga police are investigating a drive by shooting Saturday morning that left a man with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers say they responded to a shots fired call shortly after 2:30 a.m. this morning on Sylvan Drive but were unable to locate anyone.
Chattanooga Police say a short time later, a man showed up at a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot injury.
Police were told the man was shot at 841 Sylvan Drive by an unknown man.
The Chattanooga Police Department says they are following leads in the case. No arrests have been made.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Three adults, three children killed in Marion County murder-suicide, victims identified
-
Head-on crash claims driver's life Thursday
-
Child dead after tonsillectomy at ETCH leads to fatal health complications
-
They fell in love backpacking through Europe, then they lost each other, now married for 24 years
-
Bear spotted on Signal Mountain
-
Woman paid thousands of dollars for home, contractors haven't completed job
-
Cleveland police confirm body found in creek Wednesday; investigation underway
-
UPDATE: Woman in flying car shares her story after Dukes of Hazzard-style crash
-
Chattanooga police officer under another internal affairs investigation