Authorities are searching for the suspect responsible for one person shot Saturday night near E. 34th street.
Chattanooga Police were notified of a delayed shooting call just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Officers say they were notified by a local hospital of a shooting victim.
Police were told the victim had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.
The victim was near the Eastlake Duck pond when he said he was approached by a person with a gun.
The victim attempted to knock the gun away from the suspect and was shot as a result.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.