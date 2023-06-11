UPDATE: Whitfield Co. Sheriff's Office investigate stabbing incident
Chattanooga Police are working to learn more on what led to a stabbing Sunday night on E. 43rd Street. 
CPD says responding officers found the victim just after 9 p.m. suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.
 
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
 
Police are working to determine what led up to the stabbing.
 
Two people were taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending further investigation.

