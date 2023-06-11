featured
Chattanooga Police search for answers in late night stabbing Sunday
Jordan Rudzinski
Chattanooga Police are working to learn more on what led to a stabbing Sunday night on E. 43rd Street.
CPD says responding officers found the victim just after 9 p.m. suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are working to determine what led up to the stabbing.
Two people were taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending further investigation.
