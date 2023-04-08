Chattanooga Police responded to shots fired late Friday night on Wilcox Blvd.
Officers were driving through the area just after 11 p.m. when the sound of gunfire was heard.
Police then noticed multiple people running in the area.
One man was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are actively working the case.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.