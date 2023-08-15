Chattanooga Police Executive Chief Glenn Scruggs said there's typically an ebb and flow when it comes to graffiti, and right now we're at a peak with the number of vandalism cases.
Police say they have had a few incidents where a person or group has vandalized the Read House and a couple parking structures downtown with graffiti.
"We're seeing a bunch of what I'd call tagging, which is just someone putting their name up or their nickname or something similar to that, no big elaborate mural type deals," explained Chief Scruggs.
He said, generally speaking, it's teenagers or young adults doing the tagging.
"And we'll apprehend a few and then it will stop, then someone else will get the bright idea to tag a building and it will start back up. Normally, speaking it's only a few people that are doing the thing."
He says graffiti is troublesome because it costs business owners money to repair the damage.
"So it's a concern but it's something we can deal with and address," he said.
We've all heard the saying, if you see something say something. That's how Chief Scruggs says the community can help catch vandals.
"If your gut tells you that that guy hanging around the corner of a building that seems to loitering around, if he seems like he's up to no good then he's probably up to no good. So, if you see something like that report it to the authorities or at the very least the property owners."
Chattanooga police are currently looking for the person in connection to the graffiti on the Read House. If you have any information you're asked to call 423-698-2525.