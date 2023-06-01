Chattanooga police held the weekly press conference on Thursday where they announced the connection of several crimes in the area.
Police say it all started with a shooting that happened inside and outside of Hamilton Place Mall on April 29.
Police say they arrived at the scene to find multiple people in a shootout in the parking lot.
Police were able to arrest two people but two others got away.
A short time later, police say two drive by shootings happened on Mill Street.
Police say the crimes are connected but did not explain how.
A forensics and intelligence analysis eventually helped police arrest the other suspects.
