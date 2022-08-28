Earlier this morning, Chattanooga police found a man shot on East Martin Luther King Blvd.
Chattanooga Police say officers responded to a shooting just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Chattanooga Police arrived to the scene of a reported disturbance and found a man who'd sustained a non-life threatening injury.
Police were told that two men had been into an altercation and one had shot the other.
Police were able to take the suspect into custody and render aid to the victim until EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment.
CPD says the suspect is 39-year-old Anthony Lively.