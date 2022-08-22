Chattanooga police say they responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Monday morning.
It happened around 7:45am at the intersection of Mountain View Road at Lee Highway.
Police have released limited details on the crash but say officers saw damage to the front driver’s side of each vehicle involved.
Police say EMS arrived at the scene and evaluated all of the people involved in the crash.
Police say the unidentified driver who caused the crash was given multiple citations.
