Chattanooga police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle in Hixson Wednesday evening.
It happened shortly before 8:00pm in the 5900 block of Hixson Pike at Valleybrook Circle.
Photos of the scene from the Local 3 News team show a motorcycle on its side in the turning lane of the roadway.
At least one person has been taken from the scene to a hospital.
Details of what led to the crash as well as the motorcycle rider's name and condition are unknown at this time.
