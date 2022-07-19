The Chattanooga Police Department has noticed an uptick in checks stolen from mailboxes. The Better Business Bureau is offering tips on how to avoid people looking for opportunities to take your money.
If you are sending a check or other personal information in the mail, do not put it in your mailbox. Thieves will see the red flag up and look for an opportunity to steal something.
"If at all possible, take outgoing mail, especially if it has any personal information or a check inside, take it straight to the post office. It's best to go inside and put it in the slot if you can,” said Michele Mason, the President and CEO of the BBB.
If you can't go inside the post office, the next best option is to put the mail in the blue box. As a last resort, you can put it in your mailbox but do that as close to when you think it will be picked up by the postal service.
Chattanooga police say there is an uptick in checks stolen from the mail. Technology and products out there these days are making it easier to wash a check.
"If you're filling out a check with just a ball point pen, a lot of times they can make a copy of your signature, then wash the check, and then fill it back out, forge your signature on there, but they can make it back out to themselves for various amounts of money,” Mason said.
Checks stolen from mailboxes is a federal crime, and it's a hard one to prosecute.
"Unfortunately not seen many reports of people being caught doing this. They can watch at a time where it's going to be quiet, as long as they, especially see that red flag up on your mailbox, that's a good sign for them to just kind of quickly take that and hope that they find something valuable inside,” said Mason.
This is why Chattanooga police advise putting surveillance cameras and signs outside your home.
Another piece of paper thieves are looking to get their hands on are pre-approved credit card offers in the mail.
"If someone takes that from your box, you're probably not likely going to be aware,” Mason said.
The thieves will then try to find additional information about you to fill out the form and open an account using your information.
"Basically are stealing your identity and using your good credit to help them open up an account,” Mason told Local 3 News.
To prevent this altogether, you can put a freeze on your account. An easier way, is to check your credit report regularly, so you will be able to see if someone has opened up an account in your name.
If you are a victim of mail fraud, file a report with police and work with your financial institution on how to get your money back.