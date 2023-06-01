The Chattanooga Police Department reported during its weekly meeting Thursday that several violent crimes in Chattanooga have been connected.
They say it all started with an April shooting at Hamilton Place Mall.
Executive Chief of Police Harry Sommers, said "The vast majority of our violent crime is committed by a relatively small number of the people who live here in Chattanooga."
He says that small group went on a crime spree in late April and May.
Sommers stated, "Start back on April 29th.. You all may remember that we had an indoor/outdoor shooting at Hamilton Place mall."
They say several people were shooting at one another in the parking lot and a chase let to one car hitting two other vehicles.
A juvenile, and Anthony Douglas, were arrested but two others got away.
Surveillance cameras led to the next arrest.
Sommers says, "We were able to locate that gray Aldi and we arrested an individual by the name of Montrell Price."
As a result of Price's arrest - police searched a home in Ooltewah and found six firearms and several grams of Fentanyl.
"As relating to that evidence, a Mr. Jaquan Smith was ultimately identified as a suspect in the shooting back at the mall."
Smith was arrested on May 12th, after police say he was involved in two shootings on Milne Street.
Sommers says, "The evidence that we gathered in connection to both of those shootings, led back to some of the people involved in the mall shooting."
He says all of these crimes were targeted.
"The criminal subset of Chattanooga is a small group. The violent crime subset of that criminal group is even a smaller group."