A 15-year-old student was arrested at the Brainerd Recreation Center Wednesday afternoon and taken to the hospital after a school resource officer attempted to break up a fight between two students.
Chattanooga police say the 15-year-old girl was arrested because she hit the SRO in the face several times while he tried to get more information about the fight. However the mother of the girl claims the officer did not handle the situation properly leading to her daughter being taken to the hospital.
"The police are tackling and beating her up, they were beating her up, so I was like, okay, here I come," said Mallari Wilson-Smith, mother of the suspect.
Mallari Wilson-Smith is the mother of the 15-year-old girl who was arrested Wednesday. Smith says when she heard about her daughter getting into a fight with another student she drove to the Brainerd Rec Center where she found her daughter handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle.
"Disorderly conduct, assault and resisting arrest, three charges and that when she gets discharged from the hospital she is going to juvie," said Smith.
Smith says she took her daughter to the hospital because she thinks the bruises on her face and wrists happened during the altercation with the SRO.
But the Chattanooga Police Department says the girl was not injured by the officer during the arrest, she was taken to Erlanger because of pre-existing conditions.
They also say surveillance footage showing the events leading up to the arrest proves to them the officer acted within policy.
"She's 15, y'all are grown men that was tackling a 15-year-old girl, where are the officers that are supposed to deal with kids with mental disabilities," said Smith.
Smith says she is upset because her daughter suffers from ADD and schizophrenia, and she believes the officer should have been aware of her condition before approaching.
"Because there is a lot of people out here with diseases, and they always end up getting hurt because the officers aren't trained to talk to them or handle the situation differently," said Smith.
Smith says she wants the officer to be held accountable and plans to hire a lawyer and fight the charges in court.
"Do I uphold her actions, no, she should be in trouble to a certain extent, but should they.. Yeah everybody, everybody," said Smith.